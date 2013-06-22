LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: We Have A Jon Hilsenrath Headline

The stock market is jumping, and the Dow just went green on the day.



Apparently Jon Hilsenrath, the ace Federal Reserve reporter at the Wall Street Journal who many view as a Fed mouthpiece, has a new piece on deck arguing that dovish signals from the FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday were overlooked.

RT @wsjmarkets: *WSJ’s HILSENRATH – Analysis: Markets Might Be Misreading The Fed’s Messages — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) June 21, 2013

RT @wsjmarkets: *WSJ’s HILSENRATH: Analysis: Overlooked ‘Dovish’ Signals In Bernanke Press Conference — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) June 21, 2013

The market actually started turning around about 10 minutes before these tweets crossed, so it’s unclear if the move is related. The tweets also note that the Hilsenrath piece is just “analysis.”

