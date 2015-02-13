Frida, from ABBA, just released her first single in 10 years

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus. Picture: Getty Images

Anni-Frid Lyngstad, more famously known as “Frida” from ABBA, today released her first single in 10 years.

The song 1865 is a dedication to mountain-climbers and her mountain resort home town of Zermatt. It was penned as part of commemorations for the 150th anniversary of the first ascent of the Matterhorn.

British alpinist Edward Whymper and his team conquered the 4478m peak in July 14, 1865.

Only Whymper and his two Zermatt guides survived the descent however, and the trio faced an inquiry afterwards regarding the possibility they cut a rope after four other tethered members slipped and fell down the north face. (They were acquitted.)

Frida recorded the single with Swiss chef, pop star and fellow Zermatt local, Dan Daniell. She had previously stated after recording The Sun Will Shine Again with Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord in 2004 that she would never work in the music industry again, preferring to concentrate on charity work.

Apart from a cover version of Cat Steven’s Morning Has Broken in 2010, Frida has stayed true to her word. She has reportedly become something of a recluse since Lord’s death in July 2012.

According to Zermatt’s tourist office, 1865:

“…brings the dramatic race to the summit of the Matterhorn to life with the power of the chorale and its impressive lyricism.”

The proceeds from 1865 will go to a foundation for children set up by Frida and Daniell. You can download and listen to it now at Amazon.

