HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive Home In New Jersey Dropped $16 Million Off Its Asking Price

Leah Goldman
frick

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The Frick Mansion in exclusive Alpine, New Jersey, just lowered its asking price from $68 million to $52 million, according to Homes of the Rich.Just eight miles from New York, the Alpine zip code is one of the most expensive in the country. And Frick Drive, where this mansion is located, is completely gated for privacy.

With 30,000 square feet of space, the estate features a private gym, library, movie theatre, elevator, wine cellar, a pool and pool house, and rare woods, stones, and marble throughout.

The estate is also a “smart house;” it can be controlled from anywhere in the world with an iPhone.

The home has 30,000 square feet of space

Frick Drive is completely gated

Huge driveway with a fountain

The marble entrance

The grand dining room

A bar area in the dining room

The gorgeous kitchen

One of the living rooms

High ceilings

The movie theatre

The master bathroom

The closet in the master bedroom

Another closet

Indoor basketball court

The backyard and pool

There's a hot tub too

The tennis courts

This house broke a huge record

HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Greenwich Mansion Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $39.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.