Fresno State Coach Takes A $300,000 Pay Cut To Help The School's Budget

Photo: AP

Pat Hill, the head coach at Fresno State, will take a $300,000 pay cut in 2011 to accommodate the school’s budget relief efforts.He’ll still make a healthy $650,000, but a cut of nearly 32% is enough to impact anyone’s way of life.



50-nine college football coaches received salaries of over $1 million in 2010 and the national average is $1.36 million. But to some, money isn’t everything.

Hill has been coaching for almost 40 years and his first job, at a California community college, was without compensation.

Next year will be Hill’s 15th at Fresno State. He’ll have to meet a lot of the performance incentives built into his new deal to come near the $952,499 he earned this year.

Hill says he “didn’t do it to be a hero or a martyr” but that given the $1.1 million chopped off the school’s athletic budget “it was the right thing to do.”

Schools around the country have begun trying to structure deals for their coaches based on performance incentives.

