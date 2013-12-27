2 Killed After Plane Crashes In Front Yard Of Home In California

2 killed when single-engine Cessna 172 crashes near airport in central Calif.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine aircraft crashed in the front yard of a home in Central California on Thursday, killing two people on board.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says a Cessna 172 plane crashed at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, approximately 800 feet west of a runway at Fresno’s Chandler Airport.

The plane hit a tree before crashing, authorities said, and caught fire on impact. No one on the ground was injured.

Fresno Fire Department spokesman Koby Johns says the two victims were the adult male pilot and a boy, about 9 years old.

Their names were not released.

The Fresno Police and Fire Departments were on the scene Thursday evening. The FAA and NTSB will also investigate.

The NTSB typically takes months to determine the probable cause of an accident.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

