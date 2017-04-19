Suspect reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar!' after killing 3 people in California shooting spree

Three people were killed as a gunman went on a shooting spree in Fresno, California, Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect has been taken into custody and was identified as 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad.

The shooting began around 10:45 a.m., Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer said. The suspect shot the passenger of a pickup truck, after which the driver of the truck “sped” to Fresno police headquarters and reported the shooting.

The second shooting was shortly after, during which the gunman fired a number of rounds at a man, killing him. The third killing occurred after the shooter reloaded his gun at a bus stop, authorities said.

Right before officers arrested him, Muhammad reportedly “dove to the ground and yelled ‘Allahu Akbar!'”

Muhammad has a long criminal history that includes making threats of terrorism, police said. He was wanted before Tuesday’s shooting spree in connection to a murder that happened last week at a nearby motel.

