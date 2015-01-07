This Futuristic $13 Million Yacht Can Be Powered By The Wind Or The Sun

Margot Krasojević Ph.D The ship can run almost completely on self-harvested energy.

Super-luxurious megayachts are great, but they’re not exactly self-sustaining. That’s what makes architect Margot Krasojevic’s new yacht concept such a revolution.

The trimaran combines self-harvested energy, a mast made out of carbon fibre, hydrofoils, and an out-of-this-world futuristic design to create one of the most innovative, eco-concious, and eye-catching yachts ever.

Margot Krasojević Ph.D Solar cells on the Kevlar sail allow the ship to run off of harvested solar energy.

For starters, the boat’s huge mast is motorised, allowing its sail to catch as much wind as possible at the best possible angle. It wraps around to form a part of the center hull as well.

The retractable wing-like sail attached to the mast is made from Kevlar, a high-strength synthetic fibre. And it doesn’t just catch the wind — it catches the sun as well.

Margot Krasojević Ph.D The outrigger hulls feature super reflective Fresnel lenses and holographic film to reflect as many of the rays as possible to the huge sail.

Tiny solar cells cover the sail, allowing it to soak up the sun’s rays and convert it to energy used to power the yacht.

Though the sail is quite large, it probably wouldn’t collect enough of the sun’s energy on its own to power the ship in the event of no wind.

To aid in the collection of the sun’s rays, the ship’s two hulls feature super-reflective Fresnel lenses and holographic film to reflect as many of the rays as possible to the huge sail. Additionally, if there is no wind blowing at all, the entire sail can fold upward, directly toward the sun, to soak up as much sunshine as possible.

Margot Krasojević Ph.D Hydrofoils lift the hull out of the water, reducing drag and increasing efficiency.

Combining all that power from those two sources, the Krasojevic says the boat can operate almost completely self-sufficiently.

Margot Krasojević Ph.D The mast is made out of carbon fibre and the sail out of heavy duty Kevlar.

Krasojevic isn’t stopping there with the boat’s eco initiatives. She told the Daily Mail that she is looking into designing a way for the boat to also use kinetic energy derived from the ship’s movement.

Margot Krasojević Ph.D In the event of no wind, the sail can fold up and absorb as much energy as possible from the sun.

The three-hulled trimaran style of the ship can transition into a monohull mode, ideal for cruising. When in this mode, a set of hydrofoils (similar to an aeroplane’s airfoils) can lift the boat above the water, reducing water resistance by up to 80% and allowing the boat to be much more efficient with the energy it harvests.

Margot Krasojević Ph.D The three-hulled trimaran style of the ship can transition into a monohull mode, ideal for cruising.

Krasojevic aims to start construction on the yacht in April of this year.

Margot Krasojević Ph.D The ship’s mast is motorised, allowing the sail to get the best angle of the blowing wind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.