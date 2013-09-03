College Freshmen Have Been Getting Hazed For Over 500 Years

More and more, hazing reform and awareness measures are being brought onto college campuses.

This summer alone, we’ve covered hazing allegations at Swedish boarding schools, college fraternities, and a collegiate cheerleading team.

We also looked at reports about the fraternity lobby and anti-hazing legislation in Congress.

However, the move to reform hazing is not new.

The blog Ask the Past recently posted this excerpt forbidding freshman hazing from Leipzig University’s 1495 take on a student handbook. Titled “

Statute Forbidding Any One to Annoy or Unduly Injure the Freshmen,” it reads:

Each and every one attached to this university is forbidden to offend with insult, torment, harass, drench with water or urine, throw on or defile with dust or any filth, mock by whistling, cry at them with a terrifying voice, or dare to molest in any way whatsoever physically or severely, any, who are called freshmen, in the market, streets, courts, colleges and living houses, or any place whatsoever, and particularly in the present college, when they have entered in order to matriculate or are leaving after matriculation.

The more things change, the more they stay the same?

(h/t Corey Earle)

