An Incoming Yale Freshman Walked All The Way From Baltimore To New Haven

Photo: Marc_Smith/Flickr

A Baltimore high school student wrote in his college application to Yale that if accepted, he would walk the 400 miles from his hometown to the New Haven campus.And he kept up his end of the bargain.



After the student, Gabe Acheson, was accepted to Yale, he made the trek to school along the Appalachian Trail, arriving in New Haven in 26 days, according to the Hartford Courant.

Acheson said he made the bold statement because he wanted to stand out from his peers.

“I think it helped a little because I got in,” he told the Courant.

In his college application essay, Acheson explained that the walk would be more than just a stunt. It was meant to symbolise the huge life change that happens when one leaves for college.

Now, on the first day of school, he’s going to be “the kid that walked there.”

DON’T MISS: The 14 Most Famous Kids In College This Semester >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.