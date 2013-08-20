College Freshman Sinks Half-Court Shot To Win Free Tuition For A Semester

Incoming Ball State University freshman Markus Burden has become an instant campus celebrity after sinking a half-court shot during the school’s “Welcome Week” and winning himself one semester’s tuition — about $US11,000.

Although Burden told the Indianapolis Star that he sometimes goofed around with half-court shots while playing with friends, he was not a member of his high school’s basketball team. The 18-year-old marketing major was randomly selected from the crowd and missed three half-court shots before banking his final attempt.

Even though Deadspin points out that Burden will still be shelling out a little under $US120,000 during his four years at Ball State, it’s impossible to watch this video and not smile:

