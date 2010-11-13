Freshman centre Ruled Ineligible To Play For Kentucky

Photo: AP Images

The NCAA permanently banned Kentucky freshman centre Enes Kanter because he was compensated too highly while playing in his home country of Turkey, the New York Times reports.The 6-foot-11 Kanter figured to be an instrumental figure in another loaded, but inexperienced John Calipari team.



However, Kanter received about $33,000 more in compensation than the NCAA deemed “necessary,” while playing for in Europe.

Unlike many of Calipari’s charges, Kanter was likely to stay at Kentucky beyond one year. The ruling deflates any hope that he might a wave of talented international players opting for the NCAA instead of immediately entering the NBA draft.

The nature of European basketball, and its looser rules for paying athletes, makes it nearly impossible for a youngsters to gain experience without breaking NCAA rules.

