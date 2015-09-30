This health-conscious fast food chain is challenging McDonald's to be healthier

Hollis Johnson Freshii is giving momentum to the healthy fast-food revolution.

When McDonald’s announced its improvement plan this year, the CEO of one fast-casual food chain was not impressed.

Freshii’s Matthew Corrin sent an open letter to McDonald’s offering to partner up with the struggling fast-food giant.

But not to save Freshii; rather to bring about a healthy initiative to McDonald’s.

Freshii is not the company which needs help. Since Morrin founded the chain in 2005, Freshii has expanded in the midst of a crippling recession to over 100 locations worldwide.

Such growth is impressive for a chain focusing on fresh produce and antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, as well as a wide range of vegetarian options.

While on a trip to Boston, I decided to swing into the nearest Freshii to see for myself if this chain has what it takes to turn around the health of the fast food industry.

Freshii hasn't broken into the NYC market just yet, but it has stores in several major cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, Miami, and Minneapolis. I visited one of their three Boston locations- this one is at 185 Dartmouth Street next to Copley Square. Hollis Johnson The interior is bright and clean, with solid wood tables. You can see the entire food area behind the sneeze guards -- no hidden kitchen. Hollis Johnson The decor isn't whimsy, but it's not sterile. The whole restaurant feels cleanly and young; targeting the millennial demographic. Hollis Johnson It was a sunny day, and all the windows let in a lot of light. Hollis Johnson The menu is surprisingly large. You can choose a salad, soup, wrap, burrito, or bowl, with your choice of additional protein: chicken, steak, falafel, tofu, tuna, or simply choose quinoa or kale instead. Each protein costs between $1.50 and $3 on top of the meal price. Hollis Johnson There's a separate breakfast menu as well, covering most of the basics. Hollis Johnson As well as the usual bottled choices, you can also order from their menu of freshly -- squeezed juices and smoothies. Hollis Johnson I made my order and sat down at a table. They call your name when your order is ready, waiting to be picked up at the end of the counter. You can get meals to go, or to stay. Either way, the service is quick, taking about five to eight minutes. Hollis Johnson I'm curious about this place, so I ordered a few items. First ready is the Spicy Thai Burrito and my strawberry banana smoothie. Hollis Johnson It's a big burrito, hefty and full. It sure feels like it's full of energy... Hollis Johnson And wow, it is full. It's stuffed with chicken (my choice), quinoa, cabbage, edamame, carrots, cilantro, and a spicy lemongrass sauce that's actually satisfyingly spicy. The price is $6.99, plus $1.49 for chicken. Hollis Johnson The smoothie is delicious -- but then again, any place that manages to mess up a strawberry banana smoothie has some explaining to do. It's fresh and smooth, and it has the tartness of real strawberries. For $6, it's a good size. Hollis Johnson Next up is the Pangoa bowl, brimming with brown rice, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and a tangy barbecue sauce. With chicken, it costs $9.48, with a base price of $7.99. Hollis Johnson It's a huge portion, and very filling. The barbecue sauce is somewhat sweet, with the spicy heat kicking in later. It was, however, lacking in avocado. Not much in there. Hollis Johnson I also got the Cobb wrap, from a choice of either wrap or salad. The wrap follows a classic cobb salad formula, with bacon, avocado, blue cheese, tomatoes, and corn -- but no egg. The honey dijon dressing was light and zesty. The wrap costs $7.99, and the salad costs $8.99; add the cost of chicken, and this wrap cost $9.48. Hollis Johnson Each item was incredibly filling, and I ended bringing half of each wrap home. Hollis Johnson ... also, I splurged for their frozen yogurt. I can't resist! But at only $5 for a large serving plus a choice of two toppings, it's cheaper than most frozen yogurt joints. Hollis Johnson With a variety of healthy choices that also taste great, Freshii may just be the healthful shot in the arm the fast-food industry needs. Hollis Johnson

