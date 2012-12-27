When You Go To FreshDirect's Site, All You Get Is A Generic Network Solutions Page

Kim Bhasin
FreshDirect’s website is down.The online grocer tells Bloomberg that it has experienced a “renewal issue” with its web address.

Although the issue has been fixed, ISPs are refreshing their servers, so no one’s sure when exactly the site will be back up.

If you go to FreshDirect.com, you’re greeted by a stock webpage for domain registrar Network Solutions.

FreshDirect is getting flooded by customer inquiries on Twitter too.

It’s scrambling to answer questions:

