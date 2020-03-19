A FreshDirect warehouse team member has tested positive for coronavirus — they were not involved with food preparation or deliveries

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File A FreshDirect driver loads boxes into his truck in New York.

Online grocer FreshDirect sent out an email to its customers on Wednesday announcing that one of its warehouse team members has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

In the emailed statement, the New York-headquartered company said the team member was not involved in food preparation or making deliveries.

“The employee has not been in the facility since March 12th when they reported feeling unwell early in their shift,” the company’s CEO David McInerney said in the statement. “This occurrence triggered the implementations of our COVID-19 response protocol, which included sending the employee home to follow up with their healthcare provider, as well as deep cleaning the impacted area, its equipment, and all other appropriate business areas.”

The company said the employee is currently under self-isolation and “has reported that they are doing fine.”

“FreshDirect has always been highly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and customers,” the statement said. “We are in communication with and following guidance from all relevant local, state and federal authorities, and continue to uphold our already enhanced comprehensive policies regarding health, sanitation, and hygiene.”

“You can count on us to continue serving you during this unprecedented time,” it added.

On Monday, the company said it was taking “additional precautions” to keep its products and employees safe as the outbreak continues to spread across New York. As of Wednesday evening, New York state has confirmed over 3,000 cases of coronavirus – the highest number of cases in the US. Twenty people have died from the virus in the state.

Food delivery services, like FreshDirect, Seamless, DoorDash and UberEats, have implemented additional measures to help stop the spread of the virus, including halting commission fees, providing free hand sanitizer and gloves to delivery drivers, and offering contactless delivery to avoid person-to-person contact.

