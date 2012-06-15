FreshDirect Competitor Bread-n-Brie Expanding to Brooklyn

Bread-n-Brie is coming to Brooklyn “soon,” promises Bumper Shine, which also notes that, in the meantime, the Bowery Whole Foods will deliver to Brooklyn for a mere $5.95. Positioned as New York’s online gourmet supermarket, Bread-n-Brie is a FreshDirect competitor with a virtual model: The company buys food from New York retailers and producers each day to meet demand (it buys wholesale, however–no army of Peapod shoppers).



Started by 32-year old Ilya Zeldin, Bread-n-Brie is located in Long Island City, near the massive warehouse operated by FreshDirect. The company launched this spring, with deliveries to the Upper East Side and NYU area. It has since expanded to several other areas within Manhattan. It also finally sells…brie. Bumper Shine

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.