- The cast for “Bel-Air,” the upcoming “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot was just announced.
- Up and coming actor Jabari Banks will play the role of Will in the modern-day reimagining.
- Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, and Coco Jones round out the cast.
Newcomer Jabari Banks has been cast as Will in the reboot.
Will Smith, who played the character on the original, personally broke the news to Banks that he’d landed the star role on the show.
The role of Philip Banks will be played by Adrian Holmes.
On the NBC sitcom, James Avery played the Banks family patriarch.
Cassandra Freeman will play Will’s aunt Vivian Banks.
The role was played by Janet Hubert for the first three seasons, and then Daphne Maxwell Reid for the final three seasons of the original series.
Olly Sholotan will play Will’s cousin Carlton.
According to Sholotan’s Instagram, he’s also an accomplished musician.
Will’s snobby older cousin Hilary will be played by Coco Jones.
Karyn Parsons played Hilary on the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Ashley Banks will be played by Akira Akbar.
Tatyana M. Ali originated the role on the NBC sitcom.
Jimmy Akingbola will play Geoffrey the butler.
The role was originally played by Joseph Marcell.
Jordan L. Jones will play Will’s friend Jazz.
Smith’s real-life bandmate DJ Jazzy Jeff played the role on the NBC sitcom.
And Simone Joy Jones will play Lisa, portrayed by Nia Long on the original “Fresh Prince.”
According to Jones’ Instagram, she recently graduated from Carnegie Mellon University.