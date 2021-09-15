Newcomer Jabari Banks has been cast as Will in the reboot. Jabari Banks will play Will in the new ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot. NBCUniversal; Peacock Will Smith, who played the character on the original, personally broke the news to Banks that he’d landed the star role on the show.

The role of Philip Banks will be played by Adrian Holmes. Adrian Holmes will play Philip Banks in the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot. Warner Bros.; Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP On the NBC sitcom, James Avery played the Banks family patriarch.

Cassandra Freeman will play Will’s aunt Vivian Banks. Two different actresses played Vivian in the original show. Warner Bros.; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP; Warner Bros. The role was played by Janet Hubert for the first three seasons, and then Daphne Maxwell Reid for the final three seasons of the original series.

Olly Sholotan will play Will’s cousin Carlton. Alfonso Ribiero played Carlton on the original ‘Fresh Prince.’ NBCUniversal; Peacock According to Sholotan’s Instagram , he’s also an accomplished musician.

Will’s snobby older cousin Hilary will be played by Coco Jones. Coco Jones will play Hilary Banks on the new ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot. Warner Bros.; John Shearer/Invision/AP Karyn Parsons played Hilary on the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Ashley Banks will be played by Akira Akbar. Ashley Banks will be played by Akira Akbar in the ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot. Warner Bros.; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Tatyana M. Ali originated the role on the NBC sitcom.

Jimmy Akingbola will play Geoffrey the butler. Jimmy Akingbola will play Geoffrey on the ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot. Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP The role was originally played by Joseph Marcell.

Jordan L. Jones will play Will’s friend Jazz. Jordan L. Jones will play Jazz on the new ‘Fresh Prince.’ Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Smith’s real-life bandmate DJ Jazzy Jeff played the role on the NBC sitcom.