Fresh Layoffs Coming To Microsoft?

Microsoft (MSFT) could be preparing for a fresh round of layoffs on top of already-announced reductions, one analyst is predicting.



McAdams Wright Ragen’s Sid Parakh, via Techflash:

“Over the last week, we have heard from multiple sources that Microsoft may engage in additional restructuring activities in the near-term,” wrote Sid Parakh, an analyst at the McAdams Wright Ragen brokerage firm, in a note to clients this morning. “While our checks seem to unanimously imply further headcount cuts, there is uncertainty around whether such cuts will be a moderate revision to plans announced in January or is a sizable addition to prior headcount reduction plans.”

Parakh added that few details are available on the size, timing, geographies or business units to be afected.

Back in January, Microsoft reps said they’d elimintate about 5,000 jobs through layoffs and attrition over 18 months. At the time, about 1,400 employees were let go.

But a continued gloomy economic environment may prompt fresh cuts. Late last week, Thomas Weisel analyst Tim Klasell warned Microsoft may miss its earnings targets.

