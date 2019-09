A whole mess of fresh hedge fund data over at Dealbreaker. You can check it out while it’s still up.



Biggest losers for the year, on their list: The 788 China Fund Ltd, down 88% for the year, followed closely by the MC Russian Market Fund -A, down 71%. Neither is much of a surprise.

Big winner: Conquest Macro Fund, Ltd., up 40%

