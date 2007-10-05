Fresh Direct Trying GreenBiz, Addresses Critics

StreetsBlog reports that New York’s Fresh Direct will try to create less traffic and less pollution and thus annoy fewer non-customers:



FreshDirect, the company that has built a grocery empire, in part, by using New York City’s free, public streets as their virtual warehouse, sent out an e-mail yesterday to let customers know of five new environmental initiatives the company is undertaking. While the company’s non-union truck drivers may still be double-parking, creating traffic congestion and driving recklessly through your neighbourhood, rest assured that their trucks’ tailpipe emissions will smell more like greasy Chinese food than diesel particulate matter:

1. CUTTING EMISSIONS FROM OUR DELIVERY TRUCKS.

We love that our trucks have become a mass transit system for food, each one replacing the many cars and cabs that would otherwise be used to bring families and food together. We’re committed to making our trucks as clean-burning and low-impact as possible. FreshDirect has partnered with Tri-State Biodiesel, a NYC-based company dedicated to providing the region with clean, renewable biodiesel sources. Tri-State uses cooking oil donated from our kitchen for use in non-toxic diesel fuel. In the next year, we plan to initiate biodiesel use in 100% of our delivery fleet. This action will both reduce emissions and cut back our use of fossil fuel products. Additionally, we are working with the city to identify locations for electrical outlets so we can plug in our trucks and refrigerate using electric engines. We hope to have our first plug-in truck in mid-2008…

2. REDUCING THE AMOUNT OF WASTE WE PRODUCE.

We recently switched our delivery boxes in favour of boxes that use 100% recycled fibre content – no virgin fibres are needed in any FreshDirect box. We’re proud to announce that within the next 3 years, we’ll eliminate nearly all of our cardboard delivery boxes, replacing them with recyclable plastic totes and grocery bags. Since our facility was designed with cardboard boxes in mind, switching our systems will involve a complex re-engineering process.

3. FEEDING OUR NEEDIEST neighbours.

We work hard to make sure that surplus food doesn’t go to waste. Accordingly, FreshDirect is one of City Harvest’s largest food suppliers, helping them to feed New York’s neediest.

4. INCREASING THE AMOUNT OF LOCAL PRODUCTS WE SELL.

Forging partnerships with good people doing good work has been a FreshDirect hallmark for years, and few companies sell more local products. Buying from farms, orchards, dairies and fisheries in the Tri-state area reduces the use of fossil fuels, supports artisanal craftsmanship and stimulates our local economy.

5. PROVIDING EVEN MORE INFORMATION TO HELP CUSTOMERS MAKE INFORMED CHOICES.

Environmental choices are often complicated, highly personal decisions. That’s why FreshDirect believes in offering customers the opportunity to make informed choices for themselves and their families. We will continue to deliver on that commitment by looking for new ways to deliver quality food alongside thorough information. In the coming year, we’ll work to increase our selection of fish certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council.

