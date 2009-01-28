Fresh Denial From Sony: PSP2 rumours Bogus (SNE)

Earlier today, that old gaming rumour resurfaced once again, that Sony (SNE) has a PSP2 in the works (with multi-touch, even). We seriously doubted the report: In December, Sony Director of Hardware Marketing John Koller told SAI, on the record, “no plans for a PSP2 are underway.”



We just got off the phone with Sony PR, and they’ve confirmed: No PSP2 is in the works.

“Typically we don’t comment on rumours or speculation,” said a Sony spokesman. “What John [Koller] said still stands.”

So there you go.

See Also:

Exclusive: Sony PSP2 rumours Bogus, No New Handheld Gaming Gadget Coming

Report: PSP2 Coming, And It’s An iPod Touch Clone

Sony To Sony Ericsson: No, You Can’t Make A ‘PSP Phone’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.