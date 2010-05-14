Bangkok Rocked By Extended Clashes

Photo: Reuters

Developing… come back here for updates.—





Fresh violence has broken out today after last night’s clashes and snipering of a key general backing the Thai red shirt protesters.

The BBC’s reporter on the ground, @aleithead, reports live rounds being fired by soldiers at protesters. The area in question is quite close to the U.S. embassy on wireless road. UPDATE: Alastair has qualified earlier comments, now says that live rounds he saw fired weren’t directly at protesters.

Troops are also reported by the red shirt’s media team to be advancing from another side, the ‘Pratunam side’, of the encampment.

UPDATE: CNN’s Dan Rivers has reported one new protester killed.

UPDATE: Reuters has reported that a foreign journalist, believed to be from France 24, has been shot multiple times and is in serious condition according to France 24, freelance television correspondent Aela Callan reports continued loud gunfire and explosions on Wireless Road.

UPDATE: As of 2:47pm local time, the situation may have eased back. Still it could get very ugly especially as there is potential for red shirt supporters to emerge both in other parts of Bangkok and in other provinces.

Bloomberg:

Behind a barricade of rubber tires and bamboo sticks on one street next to the park, one of about six scattered around the area, about three dozen protesters wore helmets and facemasks. Scores of small bottles filled with gas lay next to the barricades.

“I’m not scared of dying,” said Sorn Omsakul, 34, from northeastern Thailand, dressed in black from head to toe. “We’ve been ready to fight for many days.”

UPDATE @ 4PM: New clashes reported between protesters and security forces, this time on the opposite side (Pratunam) from where today’s earlier clashes were (Lumpini) according to Khun Pleum. Also, check out these stunning Reuters pics from the frontline of today’s Bangkok clashes.

UPDATE: from freelance Journalist Andrew Marshal who write for TIME magazine:

