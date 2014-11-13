Frenchman Sets New Speed Record By Going 333km/h On A Bicycle

Pamela Engel
François GissyScreenshot/YouTubeFrançois Gissy

A daredevil Frenchman broke a speed record last week on a rocket-powered bicycle that reached 333km/h, CBC News reports.

The rocket was powered by hydrogen-peroxide and strapped to the back of an elongated bicycle. François Gissy, 32, recorded the highest speeds ever on a rocket-powered bicycle, leaving a Ferrari in the dust in tests at a French racetrack.

The bike was able to reach top speed in just 4.8 seconds, according to CBC.

Gissy told Gizmag that with the intense wind that came with riding at 333km/h, he’s “lucky [his] head is still bolted on [his] body.”

Bloomberg posted video of the bicycle in action. The bike takes off at an extremely fast speed.

Fast bikeScreenshot/Bloomberg

And you can see Gissy outpace a Ferrari:

Fast bike FerrariScreenshot/Bloomberg

Here’s what the bike looks like:

Fast bike stillFacebook / Exotic Thermo Engineering / SwissRocketman

The full video is below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.