A Frenchman was rescued from mountains after leaving home and trying to walk to Spain for cheap cigarettes

Provided by PGHM des Pyrénées-Orientales A rescue crew had to save a man who broke a shelter-in-place order to look for cheap cigarettes.

Like many nations, France has ordered residents to stay at home while the world works to slow the spread of coronavirus.

One man, though, broke a shelter-in-place order to seek out cheap cigarettes in Spain.

A rescue crew ended up needing to save the man who got lost in the mountains.

His journey from Perpignan started off by car. But when checkpoints got in his way, he continued on foot to the border, attempting to make it to La Jonquera.

The man never made it, though, because he got lost in on a mountain, fell into a stream, and ended up needing to be rescued, according to CNN.

The rescue service, which is part of the police department, arrived on the mountain in a helicopter to evacuate the man who was exhausted and cold, the service, GMH des Pyrenees-Orientales, posted on Facebook.

“We remind you once again: stay at home,” the rescue service wrote on Facebook.

The man, who wasn’t identified by name, was fined $US146 for breaking the shelter rules.

Counties around the world have put in place stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the pandemic. Before France’s lockdown, residents of southern France would frequently travel across the border to Spain to purchase cigarettes, alcohol, and fuel, which are cheaper there, according to The Guardian.

There are nearly 94,000 known cases of coronavirus in France. More than 8,000 people have died.

