French borrowing costs have just fallen to record lows.



10-year debt now has a yield of just 2%.

The bond market is mocking everyone who has freaked out about Hollande, higher taxes, socialism, and the downgrade.

And in particular it’s mocking The Economist.

Photo: The Economist

