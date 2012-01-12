The French Downgrade rumour Du Jour Is Denied

Yields on French 10-year sovereign debt have declined this morning after Dow Jones’ Geraldine Amiel reported that the country had yet to hear about a possible downgrade today.



Prior to a downgrade announcement, the nation or company of note will receive a notice from the ratings agency.

French yields have been lower throughout the day, but began treading higher after rumours circulated that today would be the day the country would see its credit rating cut.

The 10-year is currently trading with a yield of 3.172%.

Photo: Bloomberg

France remains on negative credit-watch at Standard & Poor’s, and is stable at Moody’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.