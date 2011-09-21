French Woman Gets $18 Tax Bill For Grandfather Six Decades After His Death

Photo: L. Marie via Flickr

A French woman has been lumbered with a tax bill addressed to her deceased grandfather who passed away in 1949, reports EU Business.Martine Courtois never knew her grandfather, but was slapped with a bill from her local tax office demanding €13 ($18) that had been owed, and gathering interest, for 60 years.



The bemused Courtois, who lives in the French town of Bruyeres, didn’t pay the bill, sending it back with a note explaining that her grandfather had passed some years ago.

However, the local tax authority says that this kind of occurrence is a routine thing and that it writes to debtors when any amount owed gathers interest and reaches over €12.

Read more from EU Business here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.