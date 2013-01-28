Now The French Want To Fine Twitter $1300 Per Day

Photo: Iconfactory

A civil court in Paris recently ruled that Twitter must hand over the names of its users who tweeted anti-Semitic content so they can prosecute them, The New Yorker’s Emily Greenhouse reports.Back in October, the Union of French Jewish Students complained about anti-Semitic tweets that used the hashtag #UnBonJuif, meaning “a good Jew.” The group asked Twitter to help them identify the users, but Twitter refused.



Now, if Twitter doesn’t hand over the information within two weeks, the Trubunal de Grande Instance will fine the social network roughly $1,300 per day. The court also ruled that Twitter must implement a new system for users to report “illicit content” to Twitter.

Twitter said on Thursday that it was reviewing its legal options, but has previously argued that since it stores its data in the U.S., it doesn’t have to comply with French laws.

