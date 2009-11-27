At Least You're Not In France -- Unemployment Spikes 25% Year Over Year

French headline unemployment jumped 52,400 in October to 2.627 million, which amounts to a 2% rise over November and a shocking 25% year over year increase.



Workers over 50 and under 25 have been hit particularly hard. Yet apparenlt it appears difficult to know what exactly the unemployment rate is right now.

Reuters: France’s jobless data is not prepared according to the widely used International Labour Organisation standards and does not include an unemployment rate. However, it is politically significant because it is the mostly widely reported domestic jobs indicator.

Given France’s roughly 26 million-strong working population, unemployment is likely above 10%. Trading Economics puts it 10%.

