IT'S Confirmed: After Mental Health Evaluation, Dominique Strauss-Kahn Is On Suicide Watch

Photo: Guillaume Pamier, Wikimedia Commons

Original post: We’re a bit sceptical, but…. Several French twitters are reporting that French TV network France24 is reporting that DSK is on suicide watch.It seems possible that there are some mixed signals — perhaps due to him being separated from most of the Rikers Island inhabitants.



Truth aside, reaction to his arrest in the French media has been pretty remarkable. Most of the outrage has not been focused on his alleged crimes but on the US’s “brutal” treatment of him.

Update: It’s now been confirmed. CBS cites a law enforcement source who says the IMF chief is under suicide watching following a mental health evaluation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.