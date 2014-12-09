General Mills Just Resurrected A Cereal Consumers Have Been Begging To Get Back

General Mills is bringing back a “crunch” iteration people have been clamoring for: French Toast Crunch — according to a company press release. It originally appeared on shelves in 1995 and was pulled in 2006.

The company says they’re doing this because customers have been begging them for it. And certainly, many have been. But there’s a larger story to tell here — the decline of cereal sales.

As the AP reports, cereal sales have been having a rough go of it lately, with Greek yogurt and breakfast sandwiches gaining more favour with consumers. General Mills actually cut it’s sales and profit outlook for the year recently. The AP says they blamed it on persistent sales weakness in the food industry.

This isn’t the only change General Mills has been making lately. As the AP notes, they recently boosted the cinnamon taste in Cinnamon Toast Crunch, started making Cheerios without genetically modified ingredients, and released a new added protein version of Cheerios.

This is not to say French Toast Crunch isn’t popular, because indeed, it’s something consumers love.

This is the Facebook page with nearly 9,000 followers dedicated solely to the purpose of bringing the cereal back. Guess how they feel today?

Post by Bring Back French Toast Crunch!! .

The company says it will be back in select stores immediately, with a nationwide release coming in January 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.