France Telecom CEO: iPhone 5 Coming October 15, I Think

Stéphane Richard, CEO of Orange

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Feuillu

Stéphane Richard, the CEO of France Telecom, told reporters yesterday, “If we believe what we have been told, the iPhone 5 will be released on 15 October.”France Telecom carries more iPhone data traffic than any carrier other than AT&T in the world, so it should know a thing or two about Apple’s plans.



Via: BGR

