This robot wakes you up in the morning and checks if you turned off the oven when you leave the house

Monica Manalo, Reuters

French tech startup Blue Frog Robotics has created BUDDY, a family-oriented household robot. The design was inspired by robots from pop culture like R2-D2 from “Star Wars” and Disney’s “WALL-E.”  Chief operating officer Franck de Visme says BUDDY is especially helpful for children, the elderly, and those with special needs.

