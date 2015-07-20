This robot wakes you up in the morning and checks if you turned off the oven when you leave the house

French tech startup Blue Frog Robotics has created BUDDY, a family-oriented household robot. The design was inspired by robots from pop culture like R2-D2 from “Star Wars” and Disney’s “WALL-E.” Chief operating officer Franck de Visme says BUDDY is especially helpful for children, the elderly, and those with special needs.

