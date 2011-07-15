HAPPY BASTILLE DAY: How To Live Like A Parisian In New York City

Photo: Zdenko Zivkovic via Flickr
Today is Bastille Day (or not!), and thousands have flocked to Paris to stroll the Champs Elysée, admire the Seine and wave flags in front of the Eiffel Tower. But if you’re stuck in New York this Bastille Day don’t worry — there’s no need to be in Paris to feel like a Parisian.
We’ve put together a guide to the best French spots in New York; check them out today or anytime you’re craving a little je ne sais quoi.
This exhibit showcases the popularity of pastel painting throughout 18th century Europe, which blossomed in Paris during the early 1720s.
It features an extraordinary repertoire of classics as well as an examination of pastel techniques, preservation, growing popularity in France, and prominent financiers, including Pierre Crozat and Louis XV (via Metropolitan Museum of Art).
This exotic garden features native French plants and shrubbery, including tulips, pansies, and meandering boxwood similar to those found in France's Jardin du Luxembourg.
It's no Arc de Triomphe, but on a breezy summer afternoon, its worth taking a look at.
The arch, in Greenwich Village's Washington Square Park, was modelled after the Paris original.
From macaroons to croissants to tarts, Bouchon Bakery offers a wide selection of pastries and culinary delights.
Peruse the bakery's charming shops uptown at the Time Warner centre and Rockefeller centre.
The French Institute Alliance Française New York partnered with the Cultural Service of the French Embassy and the New York Department of Parks & Recreation to host free outdoor screenings at several parks this summer.
This week, My Father's Glory- La Gloire de mon Père by Yves Robert will premiere at Riverside Park located at Pier 1, 70th Street.
All screened films include English subtitles.
Apart from it's sleek and modern design, this bar and restaurant also serves over 90 types of wines and champagne.
It also offers flavorful fruit, authentic cheese and charcuterie platters, chocolates, pastries, and even chocolate infused cocktails.
