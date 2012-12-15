4 Great Getaways To French-Speaking Destinations

Geneva is a picturesque city, divided into two banks by Lake Geneva, and surrounded by mountains.

During the winters, visitors and locals head to the mountains to ski; ski resorts such as Verbier and Crans-Montana are conveniently only about an hour away. And in the summertime, the lake -- and nearby beaches -- become popular spots for swimming. But all year long, tourists can enjoy the city's cafe culture (reminiscent of Paris), beautiful gardens, specialty shops (the city is known for its gorgeous jewelry and watches), fabulous restaurants, and many sights. It's located in Romandy, the western French-speaking portion of Switzerland, and has excellent French-influenced cuisine, gorgeous architecture, and views of Mont Blanc.

Stay at the Hotel Les Amures, a quaint luxury boutique with a fabulous location in Old Town. The 32 rooms in this 17th century mansion are charming and high-end, with details such as wood-beamed ceilings, faux-fur throws, and stone walls that create a French chalet vibe. The style extends into the restaurant, breakfast room, and common spaces -- beamed ceilings are present throughout, and there's even a suit of armour in the lobby. The hotel attracts well-heeled couples and even the occasional celebrity -- George Clooney stayed here -- but amenities are few: There is no spa, fitness centre, or pool. Rates are a bit steep considering the lack of features, but at least breakfast and Wi-Fi are free.