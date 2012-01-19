WHEW: French And Spanish Bond Auctions Go Smoothly, Banks Surge

Photo: AP
So, the bidders in today’s Spanish and French bond auctions were unfazed by last Friday’s S&P downgrades of 9 European sovereigns. Demand was healthy and yields were low. And credit default swap spreads in both countries tightened, reflecting a decline in perceived credit risk.Overall, the major European stock markets haven’t really budged since before the auctions.
France’s CAC 40: up 0.6%
England’s FTSE 100: down 0.0%
Germany’s DAX: down 0.2%
Spain’s IBEX 35: up 0.4%
Italy’s FTSE-MIB: up 0.5%
It is however worth noting that the big European banks are going gangbusters.
Deutsche Bank: up 4.8%
Societe Generale: up 5.7%
Banco Santander: up 1.8%
Barclays: up 4.3%
RBS: up 4.0%
