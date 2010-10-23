French Senate Approves Retirement Age Increase, Protests Still Raging

The French Senate has approved the increase in the country’s retirement age from 60 to 62., according to the AP.



The bill has to go back for a vote in the French Assembly before being made a law. It is likely to be passed there.

Protests have continued in France, but police have overcome a blockade that had prevented the shipment of gas to Parisian fuel stations.

