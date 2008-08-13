French Riviera Rebels Against Russian Billionaires

Russian billionaires are moving into the French Riviera, literally, but the locals are so unhappy about it they’re throwing sand at them on beaches and refusing to seat them at local restaurants.



Page Six: THE ostentatious Russian billionaires who invaded the French and Italian Rivieras in the ’90s have become so unpopular that local restaurants are refusing to serve them.

“From north to south, a rebellion is growing against those who show off their money and power,” said La Stampa, the daily in Turin, Italy.

Roman Abramovich, the friend of Vladimir Putin said to be worth $23.5 billion, was refused a table the other night at Bistrot in Forte dei Marmi on the Tuscan coast, The Times of London reports.

When restaurateur David Vaiani told Abramovich his eatery was fully booked and said, “You can try again tomorrow,” the oil tycoon was so furious that he took off immediately for Sardinia on his yacht, Grand Bleu, which has five cooks and 45 waiters…

Indeed, who needs a fancy restaurant when you have a yacht with its own kitchen staff?

The backlash isn’t limited to Russians. Modelizing tycoon Flavio Briatore was chased off a beach in Sardinia by locals “who threw sand and buckets of water at him when he tried to land from his yacht.”

