French Protests Inflict Over Half A Billion Dollars Of Economic Damage PER DAY

Strikes are costing the France 200 – 400 million euros per day ($560 million) according to Finance Minister Christine Lagarde.



I tweeted this thought last week, but now it seems even more relevant — Might it be possible for France to tank its own economic recovery with protests?

It would surely make budget challenges far worse, but one wonders if it would at the same time galvanised public support against protesters.

Hopefully it won’t get to that point, as the French Senate passed pension reform last Friday, with final approval expected by the end of this week according to the AP.

