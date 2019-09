Right now, France is alive with protests against the government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 60 to 62.



Many of the protests have been in and around Paris, notably in the city’s suburbs, the somewhat notorious Banlieues.

Some are in the city centre and, according to videographers, not far from the Bastille.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.