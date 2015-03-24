French president says there are likely 'no survivors' in Alps crash of passenger plane

AFP France’s President Francois Hollande.

In a live briefing on Tuesday, France’s President Francois Hollande said there are likely no survivors on the Germanairwings Flight that crashed in the French Alps.

The Airbus 320 jet carrying 142 passengers

was en route from Barcelona to Dusseldorf.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told reporters, “We of course don’t know the reasons for the crash. We obviously fear that the 142 to 150 passengers and crew died today, given the conditions of this crash.”

The plane reportedly sent a distress signal before the crash, France’s transport minister said. Debris from the plane has reportedly been found near a French village, AFP reports. Hollande is expected to speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and noted that it was probable that most of the victims were German.

“It’s a tragedy on our soil,” he said.

