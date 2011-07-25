French Politician Says She Was Warned Not To Meet With Dominique Strauss-Kahn At "Notorious" Paris Apartment

Photo: Wikipedia

Aurelie Filippetti, a French politician, alleges “she was warned not to meet with Dominique Strauss-Kahn in a Paris apartment because the “satyr” may have attacked other women there,” the New York Post reported.So she turned the opportunity down, the Telegraph reported.



Filippetti revealed the warning when she was questioned by Paris police on Friday, in connection with allegations made by Tristane Banon, that DSK assaulted her in 2003.

“Police looked at e-mail exchanges between Filippetti and Banon’s mother, Anne Mansouret, written shortly after the alleged attack,” the Post said of a report in French newspaper Le Figaro.

In one email, according to the Telegraph, Banon’s mother (who says she herself had consensual but “brutal” sex with DSK) tells Filippetti that her youngest daughter is going to file a complaint “against a man in his fifties unfortunately with a PS (Socialist Party) label.”

Anne Mansouret also wrote that,

[S]he thought the prospect of legal action against “this rutting chimpanzee with sadly famous initials” would “please” Miss Filippett.

Filippetti responded:

For my part, I was invited for a cafe for a chat at the same notorious address… I spoke about it to a friend, who warned me against it, practically forbidding me from going… But perhaps other girls have been victim of the same practices and perhaps they will speak. The little I’ve seen has shown me to what extent the character is dangerous for women. You can count on my support.

In a later email, according to the Montreal Gazette, Filippetti said that Banon filing charges would be a good move and may encourage other possible victims of DSK to speak out. In that email she called DSK a “satyr” — a “lecherous man” according to Webster’s Dictionary.

Don’t miss: An Exclusive Interview With DSK’s Biographer Michel Taubmann >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.