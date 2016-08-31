A French police officer was stabbed inside a police station in southern France

A French police officer was stabbed inside a police station in Toulouse, France on Tuesday afternoon, French media report.

The policewoman sustained serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening, according to French newspaper le Figaro.

The attacker, a 31-year-old man, pretended to be at the station to file a complaint before trying to seize the officer’s firearm. When he did not succeed, he stabbed her according to La Dépêche du Midi.

The attacker is reportedly showing signs of psychiatric disorders, according to La Dépêche du Midi.

The attacker was reportedly arrested.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.