French police arrest 2 in connection with Nice attack

A scene in Nice after the attack. Photo: Valery Hache/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Police arrested a man and a woman on Sunday in connection with the truck attack that killed at least 84 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, according to Reuters.

The 31 year-old Tunisian killer, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove at the crowd in the Riviera city on Thursday night for two kilometers as a fireworks display marking the French national day ended, until police eventually shot him dead.

Paris prosecutor François Molins said that the attack killed 84 people, including 10 children, and injured over 200 people. Molins also said that Bouhlel fired his pistol in the direction of three police officers while continuing to drive the truck.

Bouhlel was born in 1985 and was of Tunisian origin, from the town of M’saken, The Telegraph reported, citing Tunisian security sources.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, a news service affiliated with the jihadists said Saturday.

Amaq quoted an IS security source as saying one of its “soldiers” carried out Thursday’s carnage “in response to calls to target nations of coalition states that are fighting (IS),” according to a report by Agence France Press.

