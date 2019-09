France’s manufacturing industry continues to be in contraction mode, according to the just released PMI survey for January.

The index went from 47.3 to 49.0, which is below the crucial 50 level.

However, this is improvement to a 4-month higher, so perhaps the trend is a reason to be happy.

Here’s the stub summary:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.