French manufacturing had its best month in 4 months.



And it’s still totally dismal.

The country’s PMI index rose to 44.4, from 44.

Unfortunately, anything below 50 is contraction, so this is very steep contraction.

Via Markit, here’s a summary.

Markit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.