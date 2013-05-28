A Rainstorm Turned The French Open Into A Mud Pit

Day Three of the French Open was delayed this morning because a rainstorm rolled through Paris.
Play has resumed. But unlike the hard courts of the US Open or the grass courts of Wimbledon, the clay courts of Roland Garros make a big mess that looks like a pain to clean up.
Six crew members attack a puddle:
Julian Finney/Getty ImagesGot it surrounded:
Julian Finney/Getty ImagesThe best fan:
Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesWorkers clean up the tarp:
Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesMuddy water:
Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesFans in the luxury boxes stay warm:
APFans outside do not:
REUTERS/Stephane MaheThey did not look happy:
REUTERS/Stephane MaheThe courts themselves were ready to go after the rain:
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
