French Newspaper Tells Rich People To Get Lost

French newspaper Libération has decided to let the French rich know what they really think of them with today’s front cover:



That headline roughly translates to “Fuck off you wealthy bastard.”

Liberation is one of France’s largest left-wing daily newspapers, with a circulation of around 140,000. The headline is referring to fears of an exodus of the wealthy if Francois Hollande’s proposed 75% top tax rate goes through.

In a nice twist, the phrasing is also a play on the words of something Hollande’s successor Nicolas Sarkozy once said to an angry farmer (“Casse-toi, alors pauvre con”) which roughly translates as “fuck you, prick”.

