French Newspaper Tells Rich People To Get Lost

Adam Taylor

French newspaper Libération has decided to let the French rich know what they really think of them with today’s front cover:

Liberation Rich Cover

That headline roughly translates to “Fuck off you wealthy bastard.”

Liberation is one of France’s largest left-wing daily newspapers, with a circulation of around 140,000. The headline is referring to fears of an exodus of the wealthy if Francois Hollande’s proposed 75% top tax rate goes through.

In a nice twist, the phrasing is also a play on the words of something Hollande’s successor Nicolas Sarkozy once said to an angry farmer (“Casse-toi, alors pauvre con”) which roughly translates as “fuck you, prick”.

