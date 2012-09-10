French Newspaper Tells Rich People To Get Lost

French newspaper Libération has decided to let the French rich know what they really think of them with today’s front cover:
That headline roughly translates to “Fuck off you wealthy bastard.”
Liberation is one of France’s largest left-wing daily newspapers, with a circulation of around 140,000. The headline is referring to fears of an exodus of the wealthy if Francois Hollande’s proposed 75% top tax rate goes through.
In a nice twist, the phrasing is also a play on the words of something Hollande’s successor Nicolas Sarkozy once said to an angry farmer (“Casse-toi, alors pauvre con”) which roughly translates as “fuck you, prick”.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.