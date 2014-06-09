French Model Dies After Falling 40-Metres Down Cliff In Sydney National Park

A self portrait by Fabien Ardoin. Source: Facebook

A French model and student has died after he fell 40-metres down a cliff in Sydney’s Royal National Park yesterday.

Frenchman Fabien Ardoin, 23, was visiting the area with several friends from the University of Wollongong, where he was studying, including his girlfriend. The accident occurred around 10.30am on Sunday near Little Marley Beach.

Police are investigating whether he fell from the sandstone precipice while posing for a photograph. It’s believed the fragile cliff face may have given way.

Mr Ardoin’s body was recovered by rescue workers around 6.30pm last night.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner and inquiries are continuing.

