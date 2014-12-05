French Luxury Cosmetics Store Sephora Opened Its First Australian Store In Sydney Today

Sydneysiders queue outside the first Sephora store to open in Australia. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty.

Sephora, the French cosmetic giant opened its first Australian store in Westfield Sydney in the CBD today.

With offerings from Marc Jacobs Beauty, Make Up For Ever, Skin Inc, Givenchy Colour, Formula X, Sephora’s private label and more, the beauty and cosmetic giant is the fastest growing brand in the LVMH luxury goods group.

The Sydney flagship store adds to the 1400 stores across 30 countries, now the brand has plans to establish another 20 stores across Australia by the end of next year.

It is also reported that Sephora is considering a dedicated Australian e-commerce website.

Sephora is the latest in a new wave of international retailers opening in Sydney’s CBD, with Forever 21, Zara, Uniqlo and H&M all recently securing high profile retail spaces in Sydney.

In the LVMH first half financial report, the group said: “Revenue for Selective Retailing increased by 9% on a constant consolidation scope and currency basis and by 4% based on published figures. The drivers of this performance were Sephora, which generated very appreciable growth in revenue across all world regions.”

In the report the brand said Sephora will continue to revamp and expand its network of stores, including its expansion into the Australian market, as well as pursuing further innovation in its products and services.

“The launch of new initiatives in merchandising as well as digital and mobile technology will help consolidate its lead by offering customers a unique selection of products and an ever more innovative beauty shopping experience,” reads the report.

As of June 30, 2014 the H1 revenue of the LVMH business group stood at €14,009 million, up from €13,632 million in the same period last year.

The net profit of this H1, 2014 period was recorded as €1,721 million as of June 30, down from €1,806 in the same period last year.

POPSUGAR Australia’s beauty editor Justine Dunton-Rose was at last night’s media launch of the Sydney store and captured some sneak-peek pictures of what you can expect from the store before you visit it. See the First Look: Pictures From Inside Sephora Sydney here.

Sydneysiders have been queuing out the front of the store since last night.

Here are some of photo of the crowds this morning.

Crowds are swarming towards Pitt St Mall. People have given up on standing. Today is forecast to get to 28 degrees in Sydney. That tree might help. The people seem in good spirits. Let's hope its worth the wait.

