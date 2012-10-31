French Investigators To Exhume Yasser Arafat Due To Poisoning Theory

Photo: AP

The body of Yasser Arafat, the former

leader of the Palestinian Liberation organisation (PLO), will be exhumed next month in order to determine exactly how he died, according to the Associated Press.Arafat was believed to have died of a stroke in November of 2004. But many were suspicious of the official cause of his death at the time and remain so today.



The recent interest regarding the demise of Arafat is mainly due to the findings of a Swiss laboratory that were reported this summer. The lab discovered trace amounts of “Polonium-210, a deadly radioactive isotope, on clothes said to be his.”

A French official told the AP that criminal investigators from France will travel to the West bank city of Ramallah between November 24 and 26 to start the process, and a Swiss team will conduct its own investigation simultaneously. The French team will be acting on behalf of Arafat’s widow, Suha Arafat, while the Swiss team has been tasked by the Palestinian authority. Both Suha Arafat and the Palestinian Authority have “misgivings about the other’s investigation.”

The Palestinian authority approved a plan to exhume Arafat’s body to test for Polonium-210 this summer.

